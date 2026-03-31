Consunji assumes Dominion chair as DyBuncio yields post

Dominion Holdings, Inc. has handed the reins of its board to Isidro A. Consunji, with Frederic C. DyBuncio stepping down as chairman in a reshuffle that redraws the company’s power map.
The company said in a Monday disclosure that DyBuncio’s resignation as chairman was “for board organization reasons.” He will remain as president and director, while Isidro A. Consunji assumes the chairmanship.
Consunji has led DMCI Holdings, Inc. since 1995. He also chairs Semirara Mining and Power Corp. and sits on the board of Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp.
The company said the changes align board leadership with the broader DMCI group while maintaining continuity in operations under DyBuncio.
Dominion also appointed Tephanie M. Gandia as assistant corporate secretary. She will continue to serve as corporate information officer.