Consunji assumes Dominion chair as DyBuncio yields post

Dominion Holdings, Inc. has handed the reins of its board to Isidro A. Consunji, with Frederic C. DyBuncio stepping down as chairman in a reshuffle that redraws the company’s power map.

The company said in a Monday disclosure that DyBuncio’s resignation as chairman was “for board organization reasons.” He will remain as president and director, while Isidro A. Consunji assumes the chairmanship.