DA forms food security task force to monitor supply, prices

“Since the start of the war, we’ve been operating on an ad hoc basis. Now we are formalizing the task force so reports are standardized and more detailed, enabling faster and better decision-making,” Tiu Laurel said.

The task force will issue daily situation reports covering key commodities, as well as import and export flows. These updates will be shared with Congress and the Office of the President to guide policy responses.

Part of its focus will be tracking disruptions in global shipping routes, particularly in the Middle East, which have begun affecting Philippine exports such as bananas and pineapples.

Tiu Laurel warned that exporters may face losses if shipments are rerouted to alternative markets at lower prices. “If we redirect goods, we may have to sell cheaper. That affects both producers and the broader economy,” he said.

To cushion the impact, the DA is coordinating with financial institutions, including Land Bank of the Philippines, to extend support to affected exporters.

The department is also exploring new markets in Africa, Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia, though competition and logistics remain challenges.

The creation of the task force comes as the government seeks to strengthen its response to overlapping risks—from rising fuel costs to supply chain disruptions—that could push food prices higher.

“The situation is complex. Prices, supply, exports, and trade routes all need daily monitoring. A dedicated task force ensures decision-makers have the information they need,” Tiu Laurel said.

“The task force is about more than just food supply—it’s about safeguarding our economy and ensuring that both producers and consumers are shielded from shocks,” he said.