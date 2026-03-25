DA assures food supply, warns of price risks

The impact, he noted, could eventually be felt by consumers through higher market prices.

“As agriculture secretary, I don’t want to do this, but we could import what we need to ensure supply is sufficient. We could always cut tariffs to mitigate the impact of higher freight costs,” he said.

Rice stocks remain stable, with reserves held by the National Food Authority (NFA) sufficient to cover more than nine days of consumption, while the domestic harvest approaches its seasonal peak. Imports have also resumed following the lifting of earlier restrictions.

However, Tiu Laurel warned that sustained increases in production costs could begin affecting rice prices by August.

DA is closely monitoring risks linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global passage where a significant share of urea, ammonia, and phosphate shipments transit.

Any disruption could further strain fertilizer supply and costs.

Support measures are now being released to farmers and fisherfolk, backed by prior funding and a P10 billion budget set for 2026.

Distribution is expected to accelerate after the Holy Week.