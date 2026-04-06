CAAP pushes adoption of sustainable aviation fuel

The workshop focused on feedstock availability, production technology, capacity-building, regulatory support, airline participation and investment opportunities needed to support the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel in the country.

The Philippines is well-positioned for the transition due to its strong agricultural sector, particularly rice and coconut production, in which its waste materials can be converted into aviation fuel.

"We reaffirm our commitment in making SAF adoption more viable and accessible, leveraging collaboration between government, industry, and private partners to shape a sustainable and forward-looking Philippine aviation sector," said CAAP Director Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.

CAAP has reaffirmed its commitment to continue advancing cleaner aviation, investments, job generation and the country’s role in sustainable aviation.