Gov’t repatriates 67 more Pinoys from Qatar

Representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Assistant Secretary Francis Ron De Guzman, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) welcomed the group at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The arrival was coordinated with medical teams from the Manila International Airport Authority and personnel from the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp.

Upon arrival, the returning Filipinos received immediate post-repatriation assistance, including food, financial aid, and medical support. The government also provided temporary accommodation and transportation allowances for those traveling to their respective provinces.

To date, 564 overseas Filipino workers have been successfully repatriated from Qatar through the joint efforts of the DMW, OWWA, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Philippine Embassy.