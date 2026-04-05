ZOOP debuts with Eurovision Asia tie-up

Positioned as an alternative to platforms such as Meta and TikTok, ZOOP seeks to shift the focus toward audience participation and creator-driven ecosystems. The platform offers creators up to 80 percent of the revenue they generate, while also rewarding users for meaningful engagement.

Ahead of its official launch, nearly one million users have already signed up or participated through its web version and beta testing.

ZOOP operates on a channel-by-channel system, where each channel is centered on a specific cultural property, live event or community. The approach aims to provide a more focused digital space for content, interaction and moderation, rather than placing all content within a single feed.

The platform’s first flagship channel will revolve around Eurovision Song Contest Asia, where ZOOP will serve as the contest’s exclusive social partner. Users will be able to access behind-the-scenes content, follow artists, join communities, vote, participate in competitions and earn rewards.

Eurovision Song Contest Asia is expected to feature participants from several countries, including the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The inaugural Grand Final is scheduled to take place in Bangkok on 14 November.