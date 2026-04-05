Vietnamese nabbed over fraudulent phone deal

After checking the item, the suspect allegedly claimed that payment had already been made online, refused to return the phone, and fled with the cellular phone still in his possession.

The matter was reported to Barangay 148, Pasay City, prompting barangay tanods to immediately act on available CCTV footage, which resulted in the identification and apprehension of the suspect.

Through coordinated action with police authorities, the suspect was later brought to Baclaran Substation for proper documentation, investigation, and case build-up. The cellular phone, however, was no longer recovered.

The case will be referred before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, or Estafa, in relation to Republic Act 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.