UP Innovation Summit to address national challenges

The University of the Philippines (UP) will bring together researchers, entrepreneurs, government officials, and industry leaders for its first Innovation Summit on 5 to 6 May at the SMX Convention Center Aura in Bonifacio Global City.
The summit will feature plenary sessions and panel discussions focused on how research and collaboration can address national challenges, and on ways to strengthen science, technology, and innovation to support national development goals.
Dubbed “Inoblasyon: The UP Innovation Summit,” the two-day event will also mark the formal launch of the UP System’s Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation, which will help coordinate the university’s systemwide technology development and partnerships aimed at supporting national priorities.