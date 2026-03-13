NAST launches Lakbay-Agham program at UP Diliman

It also aims to help members of the media gain a deeper understanding of the work and experiences of scientists.

NAST said the activity also recognizes the role of universities and research institutions in nurturing Filipino scientists and helping them reach their full potential.

Through the program, the academy hopes to strengthen connections with scientists who have previously been recognized by NAST, highlight their ongoing research and achievements, and promote the institutions where they are currently affiliated.

The initiative also seeks to foster greater collaboration among researchers and institutions while encouraging broader public appreciation for scientific work in the country.