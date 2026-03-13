NAST launches Lakbay-Agham program at UP Diliman

The National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) held the first stop of its Lakbay-Agham: Catching Up with the Scientists program on Friday, 13 March, at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City.
The initiative aims to engage NAST scientists in showcasing their research, contributions and achievements, while highlighting the institutions that support their work.
According to NAST PHL, the program also seeks to bring the public closer to the scientific community and raise awareness of the role of science and technology in national development.
The event is scheduled to be held twice a year, once each semester, to provide a platform for Filipino scientists and their affiliated institutions to present their work.
It also aims to help members of the media gain a deeper understanding of the work and experiences of scientists.
NAST said the activity also recognizes the role of universities and research institutions in nurturing Filipino scientists and helping them reach their full potential.
Through the program, the academy hopes to strengthen connections with scientists who have previously been recognized by NAST, highlight their ongoing research and achievements, and promote the institutions where they are currently affiliated.
The initiative also seeks to foster greater collaboration among researchers and institutions while encouraging broader public appreciation for scientific work in the country.