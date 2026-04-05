‘Thieving’ OTS officers ordered relieved

In a statement issued Sunday, Lopez confirmed he has ordered the immediate dismissal of two security screening officers and one supervisor stationed at the terminal while investigations continue.

“If it is proven that some OTS security screening officers are at the forefront of illegal activities such as theft of belongings or money from passengers, you will definitely be held accountable and we will ensure that the perpetrators are punished,” Lopez said.

According to a Department of Transportation report, all three individuals are set to face both criminal and administrative charges.

Lopez stressed that security personnel have a significant obligation to maintain passenger safety and prevent illegal cargo from entering flights. He cited that the integrity of the office is paramount to the country’s transportation hubs.

The secretary also urged the traveling public to remain vigilant and report any questionable behavior by airport personnel to the appropriate authorities.