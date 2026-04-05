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Lopez sends stern warning to corrupt airport personnel

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season.
Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season.John Carlo Magallon
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Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez stated that any personnel of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) found to be involved in criminal activities will be charged accordingly.

“If it is proven that some OTS Security Screening Officers (SSO) are at the forefront of illegal activities such as theft of belongings or money from passengers, you will definitely be held accountable and we will ensure that the perpetrators are punished,” he said in a statement this Sunday.

The Transportation Secretary’s reminder comes just a couple of days after an incident involving a Cebu-bound Australian national reportedly lost P7,000 and 1,000 New Taiwan Dollars at NAIA Terminal 3 made rounds on social media.

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season.
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Amid ongoing investigations into the crime, Lopez reportedly ordered for the immediate release of two SSOs and a supervisor stationed at the terminal.

Based on the DOTR’s report, all three individuals are set to face both criminal and administrative cases for the matter.

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season.
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Lopez noted that all OTS personnel have a significant obligation to ensure that passengers remain safe and that no illegal cargo is allowed to fly.

He further urged passengers to report questionable behavior on behalf of airport personnel to appropriate authorities.

Department of Transportation (DoTr)
Lopez

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