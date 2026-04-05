Lopez sends stern warning to corrupt airport personnel

Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez stated that any personnel of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) found to be involved in criminal activities will be charged accordingly.

“If it is proven that some OTS Security Screening Officers (SSO) are at the forefront of illegal activities such as theft of belongings or money from passengers, you will definitely be held accountable and we will ensure that the perpetrators are punished,” he said in a statement this Sunday.

The Transportation Secretary’s reminder comes just a couple of days after an incident involving a Cebu-bound Australian national reportedly lost P7,000 and 1,000 New Taiwan Dollars at NAIA Terminal 3 made rounds on social media.