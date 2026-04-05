TB remains a major health threat

In Baguio City, Chief Donna Tubera-Panes of the City Health Services Office (CHSO) said local records show a fluctuating number of cases, with more than 1,600 reported in 2024 and over 1,200 in 2025.

Panes explained that TB is an airborne respiratory disease, spread when an infected person coughs or speaks. She emphasized that the illness is not transmitted through physical contact or shared household items such as utensils or towels.

To aid early detection, the city recently deployed a donated portable x-ray machine to provide free screenings for public utility drivers, who are often exposed to crowded environments.

While anyone can contract TB, higher-risk groups include children, the elderly, people with diabetes, health workers, and individuals with weakened immune systems due to chemotherapy or smoking. Officials stressed that maintaining a strong immune system and seeking early medical consultation are key to preventing infection.

Baguio City currently operates 22 treatment facilities offering free testing and medication. Health authorities advised residents with a persistent cough lasting two weeks or more to seek evaluation. Preventive therapy is also being promoted for those exposed to TB bacteria, particularly among vulnerable populations, to stop the disease from developing.