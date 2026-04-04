Baguio City ramps up fight against tuberculosis

In Baguio City, Chief Donna Tubera-Panes of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division of the CHSO said local health records show a fluctuating number of cases over recent years, with over 1,600 cases in 2024 and more than 1,200 in 2025.

Panes clarified that tuberculosis is an airborne respiratory illness spread when an infected person coughs or speaks. She emphasized that the disease is not transmitted through physical contact or shared household items like utensils and towels.

To assist with early detection, the city recently used a donated portable x-ray machine to provide free screenings for public utility drivers, who are often in high-traffic environments.

Medical professionals noted that while anyone can contract the illness, certain groups are at higher risk. These include children, the elderly, individuals with diabetes, health workers, and those with weakened immune systems due to chemotherapy or smoking.

Officials stressed that maintaining a strong immune system and seeking early medical consultation are the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the infection.

The city currently operates 22 treatment facilities where residents can access free testing and medication. Health authorities advised anyone with a persistent cough lasting two weeks or more to visit a health center for evaluation.

Additionally, the city is promoting preventive therapy for individuals who have been exposed to the bacteria to stop the disease from developing, particularly among vulnerable populations.