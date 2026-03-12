Patient and persistent

“It’s better than it was,” McIlroy said. “I hit up until a 6-iron on the range there and it felt OK.”

“We’ll see. I’m taking it sort of hour by hour but it feels better. I couldn’t stand to address the ball on Saturday morning on the range at Bay Hill, and it’s obviously better than that.”

“So, yeah, probably a game-time decision, but all indications are pointing in the right direction. So, hopefully good night tonight, the drugs are working wonders and then just keep it going from there.”

Second-ranked McIlroy saw a physio in West Palm Beach last Saturday after pulling out at Bay Hill and said he has improved ever since. He plans to test himself with a driver in Thursday’s opening round but said he is not in pain.

“I wouldn’t even call it pain. I would say just more like sensitivity,” he said. “Just hitting balls there for a little bit, just feel like my muscles around the area just getting a little bit, like, fatigued. Right adductor started to cramp a little bit. But it’s fine. It’s expected.”

“I’d like to think that the sensitivity will go down as time goes on.”

McIlroy, a five-time major winner who completed a career Grand Slam with last year’s win at Augusta National, is not worried about adding to his woes by playing this week.