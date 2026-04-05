Pangasinan farmers keen on sorghum

In the Philippines, sorghum production is relatively limited. Among its few fans is former agriculture secretary Manny Piñol.

During a visit to sorghum fields in Barangay Silway 7, Polomolok, South Cotabato on 29 March, Pinol observed that the crop remains green after two weeks without rain.

This is what makes sorghum an ideal crop for unirrigated areas.

“It needs only 25 percent of the water requirement of corn and it could withstand weeks of dry spell,” Piñol said in a Facebook post.

Sorghum farming supports cattle, sheep and goat raising, according to Pinol.

At the Farmers’ Orientation on the Profitability of Sorghum Farming for Silage and Marketing Contract Signing that the former secretary attended on 23 March in Glamang, Polomolok, he met with farmers who wanted to plant sorghum for cattle feeding.

At the Umingan Sorghum Forum in Pangasinan on 27 March, he engaged with 100 landowners and farmers who expressed their interest in planting sorghum to help supply the silage requirements of approximately 14,000 heads of cattle before the end of the year.

“The sorghum development, which will be undertaken with the support of our small company, Southseas Agri-Aqua Ventures Inc., is expected to extend beyond the political boundaries of Umingan and benefit farmers in other towns as well,” Piñol said.