Palace warns vs fake news on energy situation, vows legal action

The Palace official warned that those who deliberately fabricate and spread false information online to exploit the situation would be “held to account to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gomez cited Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes the publication of false news with up to six months’ imprisonment. He added that penalties are doubled when the offense is committed online under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

He emphasized that disinformation could undermine public trust, destabilize the economy, and threaten the welfare of Filipinos, especially during what he described as a period of energy emergency.

“There will be zero tolerance for those who maliciously and deliberately commit these acts to advance their personal or political vested interest,” Gomez said.

He added that any attempt to mislead the public on energy security, supply, or pricing would be treated as a serious offense, with the PCO’s anti-fake news desk coordinating with the Department of Justice to file charges against violators.

The PCO is also ramping up monitoring of social media and information platforms in coordination with its Oplan Kontra Fake News initiative to detect and counter disinformation campaigns.

Despite the challenges, Gomez assured the public that the government remains committed to transparency and timely communication on energy-related developments.

“Our ultimate obligation is to safeguard the stability of energy supply, protect consumers, and uphold democratic processes,” he said.

He also called on the public to remain vigilant and united.

“We call on all citizens to reject disinformation, uphold truth, and stand united in resilience,” Gomez added.