Out of Manila, into the malt: Southern beer oasis emerging

“Our upgraded facilities represent how far Crazy Carabao has come — from a shared dream among friends to a growing local craft drinks brand,” said Christopher James Payne, Crazy Carabao president. “We’re excited to welcome people so they can see how our brewed drinks are made and enjoy them straight from the brewery.”

And indeed, you can. The brewery is designed to showcase the entire process. Watch the beer being brewed, then drink it, steps away from the tanks that produced it. Two on-site restaurants, Captain Crust and Crazy Carabao Restaurant, offer a menu crafted to complement the drinks. Pizzas, ribs, Garlic Beef Salpicao, New York striploin and even Piña Colada-inspired brews jostle for attention, all carefully curated by Chef Mon Miguel Marquez. The food is bold, flavorful and intentionally competitive with the beer itself, though the brews often steal the show.