Out of Manila, into the malt: Southern beer oasis emerging

South of Metro Manila, beyond the traffic jams and the concrete grind, Crazy Carabao’s newly expanded brewery in Santa Rosa, Laguna’s Daystar Industrial Park feels like a quaint miracle for anyone in need of a pause.
You walk in and are immediately hit with the aroma of malt, yeast and ambition. It’s a curious mix if I may say. Part industrial facility, part gastropub, part playground for the devoted beer nerd. Named after the Philippines’ national animal, Crazy Carabao has transformed a modest craft operation into a sprawling 762-square-meter spectacle of gleaming stainless-steel fermenters, pipes and tasting stations.
“Our upgraded facilities represent how far Crazy Carabao has come — from a shared dream among friends to a growing local craft drinks brand,” said Christopher James Payne, Crazy Carabao president. “We’re excited to welcome people so they can see how our brewed drinks are made and enjoy them straight from the brewery.”
And indeed, you can. The brewery is designed to showcase the entire process. Watch the beer being brewed, then drink it, steps away from the tanks that produced it. Two on-site restaurants, Captain Crust and Crazy Carabao Restaurant, offer a menu crafted to complement the drinks. Pizzas, ribs, Garlic Beef Salpicao, New York striploin and even Piña Colada-inspired brews jostle for attention, all carefully curated by Chef Mon Miguel Marquez. The food is bold, flavorful and intentionally competitive with the beer itself, though the brews often steal the show.
Master brewer Joel Loresco explained, “If I want to try different kinds of brews, I’ll make them here first and have them approved before going into production.” A Pilot Brewing System allows experimentation on a smaller scale, letting the brewery test new ideas before scaling up. Four new 4,000-liter tanks have boosted production 36-fold, making over 22,000 bottles a week.
But beyond the numbers, the real appeal is the experience itself. Watching the amber liquid flow from fermenter to bottle, surrounded by southern sunlight and the quiet hum of machinery, it’s impossible not to feel removed from the chaos of Manila. The tasting room turns beer drinking into theater. Each glass is a ritual; each sip a reminder that craft is both science and artistry.
“The upgraded brewery opens the door for greater experimentation,” Loresco added, and it shows.
Hoppy, fruity, tart, or smooth, each batch carries the obsessive attention of the brewers. In a city where craft beer is often swallowed in crowded bars or urban rooftops, Crazy Carabao offers something different: space, focus and a sense of ceremony.
For those seeking respite from Metro Manila’s grit, Crazy Carabao is more than just a brewery: it’s a southern retreat. One glass in hand, watching beer being made, and the world narrows to malt and camaraderie. As Payne said, visitors can “see how our brewed drinks are made and enjoy them straight from the brewery,” but what he doesn’t say is that, in doing so, you briefly escape the city, too.