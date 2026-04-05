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NPC legal arm enhancing watershed management

MEMBERS of the NPC Upper Agno River Watershed Area Team, together with local volunteers, clear grass, shrubs and other combustible materials in the forest of Pakak, Pito, Bokod, Benguet to prevent fire on 3 March 2026.
MEMBERS of the NPC Upper Agno River Watershed Area Team, together with local volunteers, clear grass, shrubs and other combustible materials in the forest of Pakak, Pito, Bokod, Benguet to prevent fire on 3 March 2026. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF UARWAT
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ClientEarth, a legal charity that enforces environmental laws through litigation, will provide the National Power Corporation (NPC) legal and policy expertise to help it improve the management of its 500,000-hectare watershed areas across the country.

NPC president Jericho Jonas Nograles and ClientEarth chief executive Laura Clarke have signed the three-year memorandum of agreement to that effect.

MEMBERS of the NPC Upper Agno River Watershed Area Team, together with local volunteers, clear grass, shrubs and other combustible materials in the forest of Pakak, Pito, Bokod, Benguet to prevent fire on 3 March 2026.
ClientEarth, Napocor ink forest-energy deal

Clarke said the partnership aims to ensure energy transition efforts are supported by strong environmental governance, while Nograles called it critical to both power generation and ecological balance.

MEMBERS of the NPC Upper Agno River Watershed Area Team, together with local volunteers, clear grass, shrubs and other combustible materials in the forest of Pakak, Pito, Bokod, Benguet to prevent fire on 3 March 2026.
PNOC eyes 1,800-MW  Bataan natgas plant
National Power Corporation
ClientEarth
watershed management and environmental governance

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