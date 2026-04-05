NPC legal arm enhancing watershed management

ClientEarth, a legal charity that enforces environmental laws through litigation, will provide the National Power Corporation (NPC) legal and policy expertise to help it improve the management of its 500,000-hectare watershed areas across the country.
NPC president Jericho Jonas Nograles and ClientEarth chief executive Laura Clarke have signed the three-year memorandum of agreement to that effect.
Clarke said the partnership aims to ensure energy transition efforts are supported by strong environmental governance, while Nograles called it critical to both power generation and ecological balance.