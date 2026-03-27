ClientEarth, Napocor ink forest-energy deal

ClientEarth and National Power Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen forest governance and support sustainable energy development in watershed areas.

The 23 March agreement sets a three-year framework covering legal support, research, and coordination between the two groups.

Under the deal, ClientEarth will provide legal and policy expertise to help Napocor improve management of watershed reservations, including assessing reforestation efforts and their impact on ecosystems, energy infrastructure, and Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Laura Clarke said the partnership aims to ensure energy transition efforts are supported by strong environmental governance.

Meanwhile, Jericho Jonas B. Nograles noted that Napocor manages around 500,000 hectares of watershed areas critical to both power generation and ecological balance.

The agreement also includes capacity-building and knowledge-sharing initiatives to support long-term sustainability.