Malacañang jailing fake energy news peddlers

Gomez cited Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes the publication of false news with up to six months’ imprisonment, adding that penalties are doubled when committed online under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The warning comes as the government flagged what it described as attempts to exploit public concern over energy supply, pricing and security.

“Let us work together to prevent the manipulation of critical energy information for personal or political gain,” Gomez said.

“To every Filipino on social media: stop and think before you post or hit ‘share.’ In these difficult times, sharing unverified posts can cause public harm,” he added.

Destabilization

He said disinformation could undermine public trust, destabilize the economy and threaten public welfare, particularly during what he described as an energy emergency.

“There will be zero tolerance for those who maliciously and deliberately commit these acts to advance their personal or political vested interest,” Gomez said.

Gomez also disclosed that the PCO’s anti-fake news desk is coordinating with the Department of Justice to pursue charges against violators, particularly those spreading misleading claims about energy supply, pricing and security.

He said the PCO has intensified monitoring of social media platforms under its Oplan Kontra Fake News initiative.