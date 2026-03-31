US-based Magsayo unfazed by ‘Fearless’

His opponent is nicknamed “Fearless.”

But Magsayo insists he doesn’t fear anyone. Not even New York-based Irish southpaw Feargal McCrory, who has been tapped go battle Magsayo in this show being put up by the Dana White-operated Zuffa Boxing.

Marvin Somodio, Magsayo’s chief trainer and right-hand man of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, told DAILY TRIBUNE why he is drooling over Magsayo’s 135-pound debut this Easter weekend in Sin City.

“Mark’s doing great in training because he no longer has weight issues. I think this the best division for him,” Somodio, also a key member of Manny Pacquiao’s training team, said.

Somodio feels that with Magsayo getting comfortable in his new weight class, he is not surprised why the Bohol-born banger is now stronger and faster.

And most importantly, Magsayo has shown staying power unlike before when he often gets tired, according to Somodio.

McCrory should pose problems for Magsayo.

The 33-year-old packs a 17-1-0 win-loss-draw card with nine knockouts.

But Magsayo, who briefly held the World Boxing Council feather crown, seems to be a different guy nowadays — a vastly-improved version — according to Somodio.

Sporting a 28-2-0 mark with 18 knockouts, Magsayo has won four straight bouts, including two inside the distance, since losing the title to Brandon Figueroa in 2023.

Magsayo’s entry into Zuffa Boxing was made possible by his influential and well-connected handler Sean Gibbons.