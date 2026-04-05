LTO tightens post-Holy Week travel checks

“We will not rest until we ensure that every trip is safe. Discipline and compliance with regulations are key to making sure everyone gets home smoothly and without any problems,” LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said.

Nationwide inspections were recently conducted at terminals in Calamba, Laguna; Mabalacat and San Fernando in Central Luzon; and the North EDSA Terminal in Quezon City, NCR.

The LTO said it wants to make sure that no defective vehicles or those violating regulations are allowed to operate, in order to protect passengers and prevent road accidents.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has personally visited transport terminals, churches, and other key areas across Metro Manila to check if Lenten security preparations were in place.

He was joined by P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin; P/Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones Jr.; P/Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad; P/Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio; and P/Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño.

Together, they checked deployments, assessed security measures, and coordinated with local authorities to ensure everything runs smoothly during the busy period.