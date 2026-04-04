LTO tightens inspections for post-Holy Week return trips

“We will not rest until we ensure that every trip is safe. Discipline and compliance with regulations are key to making sure everyone gets home smoothly and without any problems,” LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said in Filipino.

Inspections were conducted in Calamba, Laguna; Mabalacat and San Fernando in Central Luzon; and the North EDSA Terminal in Quezon City.

The LTO said defective or non-compliant vehicles will not be allowed to operate to prevent accidents and protect passengers.