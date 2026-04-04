LTO tightens inspections for post-Holy Week return trips

The Land Transportation Office said it is enforcing strict monitoring of roads and terminals nationwide as passengers return to Metro Manila after Holy Week.
Under its Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa at Summer Vacation 2026, the agency said public utility vehicles, particularly buses and vans bound for the capital, are being checked for compliance with safety standards and traffic rules.
“We will not rest until we ensure that every trip is safe. Discipline and compliance with regulations are key to making sure everyone gets home smoothly and without any problems,” LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said in Filipino.
Inspections were conducted in Calamba, Laguna; Mabalacat and San Fernando in Central Luzon; and the North EDSA Terminal in Quezon City.
The LTO said defective or non-compliant vehicles will not be allowed to operate to prevent accidents and protect passengers.