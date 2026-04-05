Letran draws first blood

“We really wanted this win. They played with discipline, so we cannot afford to be complacent,” said Letran head coach Mayeth Carolino, whose team unleashed a 7-1 closing run in the fifth set to secure the victory.

Also playing a key role in the fifth set was Vanessa Sarie, who tallied 19 points along with 17 receptions, while Gia Maquilang added 18 points, 17 digs, and 13 receptions.

Letran will try to go for the kill in Game 2 on Wednesday at the same Manila venue.

On the other hand, Zam Nolasco matched Nitura’s output with 21 points, while Cam Bartolome and Clydel Catarig chipped in 15 and 12 markers, respectively.