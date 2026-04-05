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VOLLEY

Letran draws first blood

JUDIEL Nitura
JUDIEL NituraPhoto courtesy of NCAA
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Letran College pulled off a thrilling 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14, 15-11 triumph over College of Saint Benilde in Game 1 of their Season 101 National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament best-of-three finals series yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Judiel Nitura shone anew, finishing with 21 points built on 19 attacks, including two crucial aces in the deciding set, to put the Lady Knights a win away from dethroning the powerhouse Lady Blazers.

JUDIEL Nitura
Saint Benilde, Letran start title showdown

“We really wanted this win. They played with discipline, so we cannot afford to be complacent,” said Letran head coach Mayeth Carolino, whose team unleashed a 7-1 closing run in the fifth set to secure the victory.

Also playing a key role in the fifth set was Vanessa Sarie, who tallied 19 points along with 17 receptions, while Gia Maquilang added 18 points, 17 digs, and 13 receptions.

Letran will try to go for the kill in Game 2 on Wednesday at the same Manila venue.

On the other hand, Zam Nolasco matched Nitura’s output with 21 points, while Cam Bartolome and Clydel Catarig chipped in 15 and 12 markers, respectively.

JUDIEL Nitura
Benilde, Letran clash in NCAA Season 101 volleyball finals
Letran College
Rizal Memorial Coliseum
NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball

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