Lawyers push clear carpooling policy rules

“Carpooling has long been proposed by the LCSP. If the policy is right, it will help reduce the number of vehicles on the road and provide a riding option for commuters. Carpooling is bayanihan,” he said.

According to Inton, the MMDA’s plan to introduce policies or guidelines may confuse not only motorists but also the agency’s traffic enforcers.

“The MMDA says carpooling is allowed as long as it is not colorum and does not affect public transport. We agree. But they also plan to issue guidelines for carpooling? Wait. What policy exactly will they issue?” Inton asked.

For example, Inton said that if a car owner gives rides to office mates and they agree to share fuel costs, will that be allowed under the MMDA policy?

He explained that under the said case, the car owner saves on fuel, and the passengers save time, enjoy comfort, and spend less.

“What if someone offers free rides when passing through areas with many passengers, using a private vehicle? Would that person still need a special permit?” he added.

The LCSP argued that carpoolers need to be assured that traffic enforcers understand the policy, lest they simply look for violations to impound vehicles.

“What if a car owner engages in carpooling without securing a special permit? Will that be prohibited and considered colorum?” Inton asked.