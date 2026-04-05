Jamie Rivera on the LGBTQ+ community: ‘They will go to heaven’

Inspirational Diva Jamie Rivera is choosing empathy over judgment, offering a heartfelt perspective on the LGBTQ+ community rooted in gratitude and lived experience.
During her guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Rivera addressed the long-debated issue of whether LGBTQ+ individuals are condemned, making it clear she does not share that belief.
“I would disagree with that. I only have gratitude and great respect for the LGBTQ community,” she said.
Looking back on her journey in the music industry, Rivera recalled how members of the LGBTQ+ community played a crucial role in her early career — supporting her even before she had the means to give back.
“In my humble beginnings, Boy Navarrete did my makeup for free up until the time that I could already afford to pay,” she shared. “Arnold Galang dressed me up. He was the one who gave me my costumes… As I said earlier, Kuya Boy, you were my publicist and you didn’t ask for anything.”
For Rivera, these acts of generosity and kindness left a lasting impression, shaping how she views the community today. She described being surrounded by people who not only helped her succeed but also protected her along the way.
“They protected me. So what is there to judge for if you’re surrounded by angels? Sila ‘yung mga tumulong sa akin. For me, they will go to heaven. That is my point of view,” she added.
Through her words, Rivera underscores a message of compassion — one that highlights appreciation, respect, and the belief that kindness ultimately defines a person’s worth.