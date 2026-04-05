Jamie Rivera on the LGBTQ+ community: ‘They will go to heaven’

“I would disagree with that. I only have gratitude and great respect for the LGBTQ community,” she said.

Looking back on her journey in the music industry, Rivera recalled how members of the LGBTQ+ community played a crucial role in her early career — supporting her even before she had the means to give back.

“In my humble beginnings, Boy Navarrete did my makeup for free up until the time that I could already afford to pay,” she shared. “Arnold Galang dressed me up. He was the one who gave me my costumes… As I said earlier, Kuya Boy, you were my publicist and you didn’t ask for anything.”

For Rivera, these acts of generosity and kindness left a lasting impression, shaping how she views the community today. She described being surrounded by people who not only helped her succeed but also protected her along the way.