Jamie Rivera defends LGBTQ+ community, cites personal experience

“In my humble beginnings, Boy Navarrete did my makeup for free… Arnold Galang dressed me up… you were my publicist and you didn’t ask for anything,” she said.

She described members of the LGBTQ+ community as kind, protective, and selfless, saying they were instrumental in her journey.

“They protected me. So what is there to judge for if you’re surrounded by angels?… For me, they will go to heaven,” she added.