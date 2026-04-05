SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

Jamie Rivera defends LGBTQ+ community, cites personal experience

Inspirational Diva Jamie Rivera shares her opinion on members of the LGBTQ community and the Catholic Faith
Inspirational Diva Jamie Rivera shares her opinion on members of the LGBTQ community and the Catholic FaithJamie Rivera FB
Published on

Veteran singer Jamie Rivera pushed back against the belief that members of the LGBTQ+ community are condemned, expressing gratitude and respect rooted in her personal experiences.

Speaking on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Rivera said she disagrees with such views, emphasizing the role LGBTQ+ individuals played in her early career.

Inspirational Diva Jamie Rivera shares her opinion on members of the LGBTQ community and the Catholic Faith
Jamie Rivera’s leap of faith: Finding her voice when it mattered most

“I would disagree with that. I only have gratitude and great respect for the LGBTQ community,” she said.

Rivera recalled how several industry figures supported her without asking for anything in return, including makeup artist Boy Navarrete, designer Arnold Galang, and host Boy Abunda, whom she credited as her publicist at the time.

Inspirational Diva Jamie Rivera shares her opinion on members of the LGBTQ community and the Catholic Faith
Aragon vs Abunda: remarks reignite LGBTQIA+ debate

“In my humble beginnings, Boy Navarrete did my makeup for free… Arnold Galang dressed me up… you were my publicist and you didn’t ask for anything,” she said.

She described members of the LGBTQ+ community as kind, protective, and selfless, saying they were instrumental in her journey.

“They protected me. So what is there to judge for if you’re surrounded by angels?… For me, they will go to heaven,” she added.

Filipino LGBTQ+ cinema
Jamie Rivera

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph