Jamie Rivera defends LGBTQ+ community, cites personal experience

Veteran singer Jamie Rivera pushed back against the belief that members of the LGBTQ+ community are condemned, expressing gratitude and respect rooted in her personal experiences.
Speaking on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Rivera said she disagrees with such views, emphasizing the role LGBTQ+ individuals played in her early career.
“I would disagree with that. I only have gratitude and great respect for the LGBTQ community,” she said.
Rivera recalled how several industry figures supported her without asking for anything in return, including makeup artist Boy Navarrete, designer Arnold Galang, and host Boy Abunda, whom she credited as her publicist at the time.
“In my humble beginnings, Boy Navarrete did my makeup for free… Arnold Galang dressed me up… you were my publicist and you didn’t ask for anything,” she said.
She described members of the LGBTQ+ community as kind, protective, and selfless, saying they were instrumental in her journey.
“They protected me. So what is there to judge for if you’re surrounded by angels?… For me, they will go to heaven,” she added.