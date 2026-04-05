SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

67 OFWs from Qatar back in the Philippines amid Middle East conflict

67 OFWs from Qatar back in the Philippines amid Middle East conflict
Published on

Sixty-seven Filipinos from Qatar have safely returned to the Philippines on Saturday night, as part of the government's repatriation efforts amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Among the repatriates were 54 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and 13 family members.

The returning Filipinos were warmly welcomed by representatives of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Assistant Secretary Francis Ron De Guzman, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in coordination with the medical team of MIAA and the personnel of the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC).

67 OFWs from Qatar back in the Philippines amid Middle East conflict
70 OFWs repatriated from Qatar, Kuwait; 317 more arrive from Dubai

They were immediately provided with post-repatriation assistance, such as food, financial aid, medical support, transportation allowance to their respective provinces, and temporary accommodation.

In total, 564 OFWs have been successfully repatriated from Qatar through the coordination with the DMW, OWWA, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Philippine Embassy.

67 OFWs from Qatar back in the Philippines amid Middle East conflict
Another batch of Filipinos from Middle East returns home
Middle East
OFW

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph