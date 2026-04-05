67 OFWs from Qatar back in the Philippines amid Middle East conflict

Sixty-seven Filipinos from Qatar have safely returned to the Philippines on Saturday night, as part of the government's repatriation efforts amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Among the repatriates were 54 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and 13 family members.
The returning Filipinos were warmly welcomed by representatives of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Assistant Secretary Francis Ron De Guzman, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in coordination with the medical team of MIAA and the personnel of the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC).
They were immediately provided with post-repatriation assistance, such as food, financial aid, medical support, transportation allowance to their respective provinces, and temporary accommodation.
In total, 564 OFWs have been successfully repatriated from Qatar through the coordination with the DMW, OWWA, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Philippine Embassy.