FUSO opens Cabanatuan dealership

Sojitz Fuso Philippines Corporation has opened a new dealership in Nueva Ecija, expanding its reach in Central Luzon through Genesis Auto Corp. — FUSO Cabanatuan. The facility opened on 23 March and brings sales and service support closer to businesses in the region.
The dealership sits on a 1,134-square-meter property. It includes a showroom that can display several vehicles from FUSO’s light-, medium-, and heavy-duty truck lineup. Customers can view units in one location and speak directly with sales staff about fleet needs and applications.
The site also has an after-sales area with two work bays. The service section handles maintenance and repairs, with the company pointing to consistent upkeep as part of long-term vehicle use.
“This inauguration represents more than just the opening of a new dealer, it is about customers, partnerships, and shared vision. Our mission is very clear: to provide high-quality commercial vehicles that Filipino businesses can depend on. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on delivering high-quality customer satisfaction by maintaining international standards from sales to after-sales,” Yosuke Nishi, president and CEO, said.
“Today, as we open the doors of FUSO Cabanatuan, we celebrate that partnership and the promise it brings moving forward,” he added.
Amando San Juan, chairman and CEO of ESJAY Auto Group, said the dealership will support both transport operators and local enterprises.
“Our vision is not just to sell vehicles, but to provide mobility solutions that enhance the quality of life and create new economic opportunities for the people of this city and its neighboring areas,” San Juan said.
Dennis San Juan, president of Genesis Auto Corp., said the company is preparing for steady operations despite current market conditions.
“Today marks the beginning of the real work — especially with everything happening around us. Although there are many uncertainties in the world, one thing is certain: ESJAY Auto Group / GAC will not be shaken by any obstacles and challenges. We will fight for our company and our products — through hard work, perseverance, and teamwork,” he said.
He said the group will work to strengthen ties with partners and maintain service standards as the dealership begins operations.
FUSO said the Cabanatuan site will serve as a hub for customers in Nueva Ecija and nearby provinces. The company continues to expand its dealer network outside Metro Manila to support demand from regional businesses.