Nissan opens San Jose del Monte dealership in Bulacan

The dealership is operated by Nissan Commonwealth Inc., led by Atty. Lyne San Juan-Ponferrada. It is the group’s third Nissan dealership after Nissan Commonwealth and Nissan Baliuag.

The facility follows the Nissan Retail Concept, which serves as the company’s standard for showroom and customer service design. Nissan said the goal is to provide a more updated and customer-focused setting for buyers and vehicle owners.

Nissan San Jose del Monte has a showroom that can display five vehicles at a time. It also has 10 service workbays and six lifters for repair and maintenance work. The setup gives the dealership room to handle regular service jobs and support more customers as traffic grows in the area.

As a full 3S dealership, the site offers sales, service, and spare parts in one location. Customers can buy a vehicle, return for maintenance, and access parts support without having to go to a separate branch. Nissan said this setup helps shorten response time and improve service flow from purchase to ownership.

“This new facility allows us to connect with more customers in Bulacan and provide them with the level of service they expect from Nissan. Our collaboration with Nissan Commonwealth Inc. has been strong, and this dealership is another step toward serving more communities,” Nissan Philippines president Masao Tsutsumi said.

The company also tied the opening to its broader plans in the local market. Nissan said the new dealership comes as it prepares to bring more models to Philippine buyers.

With a stronger presence in Central Luzon, the company expects more customers in the region to have easier access to its upcoming products and technologies.