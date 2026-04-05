Ex-solon says impeachment raps vs VP Duterte will struggle to get majority vote

“Well, with all of the lawmakers we’ve talked to in the House, there are many lawmakers that do not want to sign, but of course there are many other lawmakers that feel forced to sign,” she said during a radio program this Sunday.

“The 106 votes, it is possible that they get it, but it will be difficult, maybe that’s why they’re conducting the ‘mini-trial’ at the congress, perhaps they think they can sway votes in their favor,” she added

The Bagong Henerasyon spokesperson noted that they themselves were going to maintain their stance of refusing to sign onto the bill, noting it carried similar allegations to previous petitions from the 19th congress.

Herrera mentioned that she found it questionable that the House Committee on Justice had to conduct a sufficiency on grounds hearing on top of the determination of sufficiency in form and substance.

She also said that the hearings were a waste of resources particularly since the country was currently undergoing a crisis that affected multiple sectors in the community.

The Justice committee is set to conduct its next hearing this coming Wednesday, 14 April.