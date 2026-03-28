Zamora confident House has numbers to move VP Duterte impeachment

She acknowledged that some members remain cautious, partly due to political considerations as national elections approach.

“I admit that some may be dili-dali. I admit that some congressmen have questions compared to last year. Well, of course, dahil paparating na nga po ang next elections,” Zamora said, describing impeachment as “a political process.”

Despite this, the San Juan representative said colleagues are gradually becoming convinced by the arguments and evidence presented in the complaint.

The lawmaker also maintained that the complaint contains sufficient evidence to justify the committee’s hearings, noting that the latest filing includes additional supporting documents.

“Pareho naman po yung kaso. And in fact, there are more pieces of evidence now kasi may nadagdag na attachments po doon sa complaint,” she said.

On questions of alleged bias, Zamora said the committee includes members from various parties and alliances, and therefore she does not believe there is bias.

“Maybe for them, they saw that we declared the complaint sufficient in form and sufficient in substance. Kaya nila sinasabing may bias na agad. But like I said, hindi pa nga namin nasasabing may probable cause,” she said.