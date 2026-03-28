Zamora confident House has numbers to move VP Duterte impeachment

House Committee on Justice Vice Chair Rep. Ysabel Zamora said she is confident the House of Representatives of the Philippines has enough backing to move the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte forward, despite a recent petition filed before the Supreme Court.
“Yes po, I believe that we have the numbers,” Zamora said during a media forum when asked if the impeachment effort could secure the required support.
Under the 1987 Constitution, at least one-third of House members—about 160 lawmakers—must endorse an impeachment complaint for it to be transmitted to the Senate for trial.
She acknowledged that some members remain cautious, partly due to political considerations as national elections approach.
“I admit that some may be dili-dali. I admit that some congressmen have questions compared to last year. Well, of course, dahil paparating na nga po ang next elections,” Zamora said, describing impeachment as “a political process.”
Despite this, the San Juan representative said colleagues are gradually becoming convinced by the arguments and evidence presented in the complaint.
The lawmaker also maintained that the complaint contains sufficient evidence to justify the committee’s hearings, noting that the latest filing includes additional supporting documents.
“Pareho naman po yung kaso. And in fact, there are more pieces of evidence now kasi may nadagdag na attachments po doon sa complaint,” she said.
On questions of alleged bias, Zamora said the committee includes members from various parties and alliances, and therefore she does not believe there is bias.
“Maybe for them, they saw that we declared the complaint sufficient in form and sufficient in substance. Kaya nila sinasabing may bias na agad. But like I said, hindi pa nga namin nasasabing may probable cause,” she said.