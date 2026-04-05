Eldrew pockets floor exercise bronze

Karl Eldrew Yulo clinched a bronze medal in the men’s floor exercise in the Cairo leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Egypt on Sunday (Manila time).

Yulo, 18, scored 14.000 points for his second medal in the senior level after winning it all in the Antalya leg in Turkey last March.

Daniel Marinov of Russia won the gold medal with 14.233 points while fellow Russian Arsenii Dukhno scored 14.133 for the silver medal.

Yulo has another chance to win a gold medal on Monday in the horizontal bar final.