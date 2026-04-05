DTI chief rock solid as prices kept steady

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque is positioning stability in basic goods and targeted support for businesses at the center of the government’s response, leveraging the Department of Trade and Industry’s mandate to protect consumers while bolstering economic resilience.

At a time when many economies are bracing for inflationary shocks from volatile energy markets, Roque has assured the public that the Philippines has so far managed to keep prices of essential goods steady until the middle of this month, even as logistics costs rise.

“There is no price increase for the necessities and prime commodities up to 16 April,” Roque said, noting that 205 products under the government’s monitoring list remain stable despite higher fuel costs.

This price-hold commitment stems from intensive coordination between DTI officials and major manufacturers and retailers, who have pledged to absorb cost pressures voluntarily for 30 to 60 days in some cases.

The monitored goods encompass a wide array of food staples, including canned products, coffee, dairy products, noodles and condiments, as well as household essentials such as soap, detergents and bottled water.

DTI’s Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau conducts regular price and supply checks nationwide, drawing on the Price Act to prevent unjustified hikes and ensure transparency through public advisories.

Roque has taken a hands-on role in these efforts, reflecting her deep understanding of both consumer needs and business operations. Her approach emphasizes proactive dialogue to cushion consumers while preparing businesses for prolonged uncertainty in global trade routes, including potential shipping delays due to heightened risks in the Red Sea and broader Middle East supply disruptions.

Solid business background

Before entering government, Roque established herself as a trailblazer in the private sector as founder, president and chief executive officer of the Kamiseta Group of Companies.

Starting with just P6,000 seed capital from her father in 1990, fresh out of De La Salle University, where she earned a degree in Industrial Management Engineering with a minor in Chemical Engineering, she launched the Kamiseta clothing brand.

What began as a small boutique grew into a national success story, with over 40 branches across the Philippines after its first store opened in 1992.

Known for affordable yet stylish apparel, the brand expanded to include a skincare line. It earned endorsements from prominent figures, all while Roque prioritized innovation, sustainability practices such as eco-friendly sourcing, and unwavering customer satisfaction.

These strategies helped Kamiseta thrive amid competition in the local fashion industry for more than three decades.

Her hands-on experience building a business from limited resources later shaped her government’s focus on inclusive enterprise development, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that mirror the entrepreneurial spirit she once embodied.

Roque transitioned to public service as Trade Undersecretary for the MSME Development Group from January to August 2024, where she championed policies to support the sector that comprises 99.5 percent of Philippine businesses and employs about 60 percent of the labor force.

On 3 August 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed her acting Trade secretary, succeeding Alfredo Pascual; her ad interim appointment was later confirmed.

In her new role, she has continued to represent the Philippines internationally, including at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Peru on 28 November 2024, when the President remained home to address the impacts of typhoons.

Crisis response in motion

Roque has openly acknowledged that the Middle East crisis is already affecting domestic operations.

Higher diesel and gasoline prices have strained transport operators, manufacturers and retailers, prompting DTI to roll out immediate relief measures.

To help businesses cope, the DTI has accelerated financing programs through its Small Business Corp. A flagship initiative is the recently launched P3-billion Export Business Expansion Fund, which provides loans ranging from P30,000 to P20 million, many of which have no collateral requirements and feature flexible terms, such as a one-year grace period on principal payments.

This fund, part of DTI’s broader P12-billion MSME loan disbursement target for the year, aims to support exporters seeking to secure raw materials, upgrade equipment, diversify supply sources away from vulnerable routes and prepare for global recovery.

Additional funding windows have been opened specifically for MSMEs, women-led enterprises and overseas Filipino workers who aim to start or scale their businesses.

These complement nationwide Negosyo Centers, DTI’s one-stop business assistance hubs offering free counseling, skills training on cost management and digital tools, and market linkage programs, and regular trade fairs that connect local producers to new domestic and international buyers.

In direct response to logistics pressures from the crisis, DTI is also promoting “co-loading” initiatives, encouraging manufacturers and retailers to share delivery trucks and consolidate shipments.

This strategy, highlighted in recent meetings with industry groups like the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, aims to slash fuel consumption and freight costs without disrupting supply chains.

Roque has urged exporters, in particular, to tap these resources to build buffers against volatility, such as stockpiling critical inputs or exploring alternative sourcing from non-Middle Eastern suppliers.