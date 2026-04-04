Thousands witness Ruben Enaje’s 37th crucifixion in San Fernando

During pre-event activities, Enaje shared that his devotion has evolved over the years. "Nowadays, I do not ask for anything anymore. God has given everything. This is simply a prayer and offering," he said, adding that he prayed for peace and an end to conflicts, particularly the war in the Middle East.

Remaining uncertain about his retirement, Enaje stated that he prioritizes God’s will regarding whether he will continue or stop next year.

Voices of faith

Joining Enaje in this profound display of faith were Wilfredo Salvador in Barangay San Juan and Fernando Mamangun in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

Salvador, marking his 18th year, shared that his penance began as a thanksgiving after being healed from a three-year illness.

Mamangun, meanwhile, said that he continued the tradition started by his father, who became paralyzed. He also expressed deep gratitude, citing how his faith helped save his own child from a serious illness.