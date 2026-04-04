Thousands witness Ruben Enaje’s 37th crucifixion in San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Braving the intense heat, thousands of devotees and tourists—foreigners included—flocked to witness the traditional crucifixion rites this Good Friday, the highlight of this year’s Maleldo 2026 celebration, marked by Ruben Enaje’s 37th year of penance.
In Barangay San Pedro Cutud, under the scorching sun, the 65-year-old Enaje—known as the iconic "Kristo" of Pampanga—allowed himself to be nailed to the wooden cross.
During pre-event activities, Enaje shared that his devotion has evolved over the years. "Nowadays, I do not ask for anything anymore. God has given everything. This is simply a prayer and offering," he said, adding that he prayed for peace and an end to conflicts, particularly the war in the Middle East.
Remaining uncertain about his retirement, Enaje stated that he prioritizes God’s will regarding whether he will continue or stop next year.
Joining Enaje in this profound display of faith were Wilfredo Salvador in Barangay San Juan and Fernando Mamangun in Barangay Sta. Lucia.
Salvador, marking his 18th year, shared that his penance began as a thanksgiving after being healed from a three-year illness.
Mamangun, meanwhile, said that he continued the tradition started by his father, who became paralyzed. He also expressed deep gratitude, citing how his faith helped save his own child from a serious illness.
Organizers expressed surprise over the significant turnout of spectators who gathered to witness the event despite high fuel prices and prevailing financial hardships. While authorities earlier estimated around 10,000 to 12,000 visitors, thousands visibly packed the area to witness the solemn yet dramatic ritual.
However, due to the extreme temperature, some individuals fainted and were immediately attended to by medical teams on standby.
Despite the challenges, food stall owners and vendors reported decent income as the crowd purchased refreshments and meals. Good Samaritans were also seen extending help by distributing free water to thirsty spectators and participants.
Prior to the event, Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag, Honorary Chairperson of Maleldo 2026, led preparations to ensure order and safety amid the large crowd. Over 500 personnel from different agencies, including police, health, and disaster response units, were strategically deployed to various sites.
Executive Committee Chairperson Ricardo “Jun” Pineda, Jr. assured that the local government provided full support—from security measures to medical assistance—to ensure a peaceful and meaningful observance of the Holy Week tradition.