Dee Freeman dies at 66

Hollywood actress Dee Freeman has passed away at the age of 66.
Her publicist, Desirai Benson, confirmed that she died from stage 4 lung cancer.
Born in Louisiana, the "Sistas" star appeared in the TV series The Young and the Restless in 1997 and again in 2009.
She began her journey in the entertainment industry after serving in the United States Marine Corps. Her first television role was in the series Coach, which aired in 1990.
Born Delores Dee Freeman on June 6, 1959, she enlisted in the Marine Corps after finishing high school.
Freeman also developed her acting skills on stage, performing in around 80 theater productions throughout her career.