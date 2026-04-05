America still No.1?

That helps explain why the US and China are racing back — not in the clean, two-power style of the Cold War, but a broader contest, with Russia aligned with Beijing on long-term lunar plans and India’s Chandrayaan robot already on the surface, staking technological prestige for strategic footholds that will define the future.

The US has moved first in this current crewed phase, with Artemis 2, a 10-day, four-astronaut mission — the first human flight beyond low-Earth orbit in more than half a century. They will not land.

For a stretch, the spacecraft will pass behind the moon and fall silent, cut off from Earth.

The step is small, deliberately so; if Apollo proved it could be done, Artemis is testing whether humans can return and, this time, remain.

The push to move faster reflects a recognition that the US is no longer alone in setting the pace.

NASA is targeting a return to the moon as early as 2028, on a timeline that now runs alongside China’s stated 2030 landing goal.

It begs the question: If no one owns the moon, why does being first matter so much? When did “America leads” become something that needs to be defended? Does leadership end with a loss? With doubt? Is the US leading or reacting?

The same question is playing out on Earth. The US-Israeli war with Iran has widened: missile retaliation, strikes on shipping, pressure on Hormuz, global oil shocks.

The US can still start events. The question is whether it still controls what follows. The distinction now defines the race to the moon.

Because if China lands first this century, the blow would not be confined to aerospace but would be read, across the world, as proof that America is no longer the best.

China’s program has advanced through robotic missions, including a 2024 sample return from the moon’s far side, and through the development of hardware for a crewed landing: the Long March 10 rocket, Mengzhou crew capsule and Lanyue lunar lander.

Chinese engineers have already tested landing systems on a simulated lunar surface in Hebei, coated to mimic lunar soil reflectivity, strewn with rocks and craters.

The contest is infrastructure — who builds first, who decides how things work up there, the iOS or Android of space.

China’s long-term vision makes America’s concern more concrete. Planning documents describe a future that extends beyond science to resource development and a broader Earth-moon economic zone.

Before 2030, Chang’e-7 and 8 are scheduled to fly, with Chang’e-8 intended specifically to test the on-site use of lunar resources.

China and Russia are developing the International Lunar Research Station, with a basic station envisioned by 2035. By 2045: a broader Chinese lunar base, an orbital station and preparations for human missions to Mars.