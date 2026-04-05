Alice Reyes' 'Tales of the Manuvu' still a trendsetter, five decades later

This was how the program unfolded. Two extended stage platforms accommodated six singers each, with two more who delivered the narrative. They remained visible throughout, which kept the thread understandable.

The UP (University of the Philippines) Concert Chorus, led by Janet Sabas-Aracama, provided the vocals. Sharp tone and firm delivery. They moved across the demanding styles with ease.

The repertoire began with Tabbayanon. A simple cue — watch, listen, take meaning. The audience settled.

Part I lays out the beginning. Manama, god of good, presided over a sparse realm. Ogassi, his nemesis, thrived in abundance. The contrast was absolutely immediate. A small act — ownership of soil and seedlings — set conflict in motion. Tension built up without rush.

Part II introduced the First Man and First Woman. Creation was incomplete. Mortality seeped through interruption. The mood instantly shifted. Curiosity. Hesitation. Then restlessness. The First Man began to ask: why alone? why incomplete?

Part III brought the story closer to ground. Distance grew between heaven and earth. Nature was less forgiving. When Manama raised the sky to escape the noise below so he could sleep, the gesture felt oddly familiar.

What followed was direct. Ogassi unleashed the giant Makarallig. Chaos spread, disorder ruled! No rescue from above. The community responded. They organized, resisted, and reclaimed their space. The end rested — individuals shaped their own fate, together.

The choreography remained unmistakable and disciplined all throughout. Reyes kept movement apparent. Lines were distinct and clean. Groupings were precise and rigorous. Nothing was excessive.

The UE (University of the East) Silanganan Dance Troupe, under Gener Caringal, met the demands.

Design elements supported the scenes with grace. Sets and costumes by award-winning director and designer Loy Arcenas framed the stage in era-accurate motif. Lighting by Yale School of Drama MFA graduate Barbara Tan-Tiongco guided the eye to crucial spots. Musical arrangements by Francis de Veyra kept the score accessible, as he respected the roots.

For the 28 March performance, the cast carried their respective roles with precision, to a new high in song and dance. Manama was performed by Joshua Cadeliña (singer) and Renzen Arboleda (dancer); Ogassi by Almond Bolante (singer) and Earl John Arisola (dancer); the First Man by Ado Villanueva (singer) and James Galarpe (dancer); and the First Woman by Christy Lagapa (singer) and Krislynne Buri (dancer).

Tales of the Manuvu successfully perseveres as the pioneer of the Philippine rock-opera genre, as it rightfully should be. The response? A composition, a program, a presentation from 1977 can still fill up a theater. Applause and more applause and louder cheers everywhere!

¡Enhorabuena, Alice Reyes!