U.N. launches roadmap for digital trade certificates

These systems allow customs officials to verify where products are made, enforce trade agreements, and reduce fraud, all without relying on traditional paper documents.

UN treaty

The guide supports the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific (CPTA), a UN treaty aimed at streamlining cross-border trade.

Fifteen countries, including the Philippines, China, Thailand and the Republic of Korea, have joined the CPTA since it came into force in 2021.

“Proof of origin” certifies the economic nationality of goods, determining tariffs, regulatory compliance, and eligibility for free trade benefits. The guide covers both preferential certificates, which apply to free trade agreements, and non-preferential documents used for quotas, anti-dumping, and statistical purposes.

Roadmap

The roadmap explains different models countries can adopt, such as web-based certificates, data exchange systems, and self-issued declarations by producers or importers.

“As a country is often party to multiple FTAs with different trading partners, it may adopt several different models at the same time,” the guide notes, emphasizing flexibility in implementation.