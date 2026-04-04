UN launches roadmap for digital trade certificates

The guide supports the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific (CPTA), a UN treaty aimed at streamlining cross-border trade. Fifteen countries, including the Philippines, China, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea, have joined the CPTA since it came into force in 2021.

“Proof of origin” certifies the economic nationality of goods, determining tariffs, regulatory compliance, and eligibility for free trade benefits. The guide covers both preferential certificates, which apply to free trade agreements, and non-preferential documents used for quotas, anti-dumping, and statistical purposes.

The roadmap explains different models countries can adopt, such as web-based certificates, data exchange systems, and self-issued declarations by producers or importers. “As a country is often party to multiple FTAs with different trading partners, it may adopt several different models at the same time,” the guide notes, emphasizing flexibility in implementation.

UNESCAP also stresses that more liberal approaches, such as self-certification, can lower compliance costs and improve usage rates. The World Customs Organization recommends prioritizing these methods where possible, while considering local business environments.

By moving to digital certificates, UN officials say, Asia-Pacific nations can simplify trade procedures, enhance transparency, and strengthen regional economic cooperation—benefits that are especially valuable as global trade becomes increasingly complex.