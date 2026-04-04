DTI pushes digital tool for tariff access

Senior trade and industry development specialist at the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau Christine Grace Victoria, said the system digitalizes the process of securing a Product Evaluation Report (PER), a key requirement for exporters seeking tariff reductions.

“This PER helps verify whether your products comply with the rules of origin under a particular trade agreement,” she said during a virtual forum organized by the DTI–Bureau of International Trade Relations in partnership with the Bureau of Customs.

The PER confirms that exported goods meet origin requirements set under specific trade deals, allowing exporters to qualify for lower duties in destination markets. It also facilitates the issuance of certificates of origin and helps reduce the likelihood of shipment rejection.

Victoria said the PER is processed within 20 working days, provided all required documents are submitted.

The OMS, accessible through standard web browsers, allows exporters and customs brokers to upload, store, and manage supporting documents in a centralized system. It also applies agreement-specific rules to product data, assisting users in determining compliance with origin requirements.

“The OMS provides a centralized document storage allowing our exporters to upload, organize these supporting documents. So in the system, it’s like it’s your storage, for example you have documents, you can retrieve it in the future in case you will apply for another PER. So these features aim to make the origin compliance more manageable and organized for our exporters,” she added.

The platform forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen the country’s use of trade agreements. It is implemented under the “Origin Management System for the Promotion of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in the Philippines” project, a collaboration between the DTI and the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology.

Alongside the OMS, the project includes an FTA information portal that serves as a central guide for exporters on how to access tariff preferences in key markets.

Victoria said the digitalization of origin compliance is expected to make it easier for exporters to take full advantage of trade agreements, improving their pricing edge and expanding their reach in global markets.