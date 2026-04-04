Taguig police use bikes for Holy Week patrols

“During the two-day activity, police officers patrolled major roads and areas frequently visited by devotees to strengthen police visibility and maintain peace, order, and security within the community,” the Taguig City Police said in a statement.

It also helped deter potential criminal activities by ensuring a more visible police presence in key locations.

The move likewise brought environmental and health benefits.“The use of bicycles promotes several positive benefits such as reducing air pollution due to less use of motor vehicles, conserving fuel, and improving physical health through the exercise brought by cycling,” they added.

The initiative was seen as a success, with the Taguig City Police continuing its efforts to ensure the safety of the public during the busy Holy Week period.

“The Taguig City Police also encourages the public to try cycling as a safe, healthy, and environment-friendly mode of transportation and exercise,” they said.