Caloocan police swap vehicle trips for pedals

To promote fuel-efficient mobility, the city will purchase 50 mountain bikes each for the Caloocan City Police and the Department of Public Safety and Traffic Management. Officials said the bicycles will be used for routine patrols and short trips to reduce the city’s reliance on motorized vehicles.

Additional measures mandated by the order include limiting air-conditioning use to 24°C between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., turning off electronics after office hours, and encouraging the use of stairs over elevators.

The city will also enforce a three-minute anti-idling rule for government vehicles, pool trips to optimize routes, and prioritize virtual meetings to cut down on travel. Furthermore, all seminars and team-building activities requiring travel are suspended until further notice.

Malapitan assured residents that the austerity measures would not disrupt critical services, including health care, emergency response, law enforcement, disaster management and sanitation.

“Residents can be assured that essential services will remain a priority despite these measures,” he said in a social media post.

To ensure compliance, each city office is required to designate an Energy Conservation Officer who will monitor usage and submit regular reports. Malapitan also encouraged “Batang Kankaloo” residents to adopt similar energy-saving habits at home to support the city-wide effort.