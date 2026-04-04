Standout Filipinas

Kultura honors Filipinas whose stories reflect purpose, cultural pride, leadership and community through #CelebrateEveryFilipina.
Leading this year’s celebration were three remarkable women: Matchmaking Philippines and Singles Events Manila founder Vanessa Antonio, Just Show Up Run Club founder Ashley Cayuca and National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes.
Vanessa Antonio ‘Coach Vee’
Vanessa Antonio, better known as coach Vee, creates communities where Filipinas are connected with international partners through intentional, respectful matchmaking.
For coach Vee, love and ambition are not mutually exclusive; “Why choose between love and career, when you can have both?”
Ashley Cayuca
Ashley Cayuca believes consistency transforms women in the most beautiful ways. Many runners initially arrive feeling unsure or intimidated, but week after week, something shifts. As members continue to show up for themselves, the run club evolves beyond fitness, transforming into a supportive, empowering space where friendships and confidence naturally grow.
Alice Reyes
National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes has profoundly shaped generations of Filipino dancers. She spent decades building a tightly-knit artistic community rooted in discipline, creativity and national identity, encouraging students to keep dance alive by passing the practice from one generation to the next.
Discover more women who inspire. Explore Kultura’s #CelebrateEveryFilipina since 2022 on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.