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Standout Filipinas

Standout Filipinas
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF KULTURA
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Kultura honors Filipinas whose stories reflect purpose, cultural pride, leadership and community through #CelebrateEveryFilipina.

Leading this year’s celebration were three remarkable women: Matchmaking Philippines and Singles Events Manila founder Vanessa Antonio, Just Show Up Run Club founder Ashley Cayuca and National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes.

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Vanessa Antonio ‘Coach Vee’

Vanessa Antonio, better known as coach Vee, creates communities where Filipinas are connected with international partners through intentional, respectful matchmaking.

For coach Vee, love and ambition are not mutually exclusive; “Why choose between love and career, when you can have both?”

COACH Vee wears butterfly sleeves, drawn to how its bold structure takes up space — because Filipina women deserve to do the same, proudly and unapologetically.
COACH Vee wears butterfly sleeves, drawn to how its bold structure takes up space — because Filipina women deserve to do the same, proudly and unapologetically.

Ashley Cayuca

Ashley Cayuca believes consistency transforms women in the most beautiful ways. Many runners initially arrive feeling unsure or intimidated, but week after week, something shifts. As members continue to show up for themselves, the run club evolves beyond fitness, transforming into a supportive, empowering space where friendships and confidence naturally grow.

ASHLEY dons an upcycled terno bolero paired with an embroidered skirt, a look she appreciates for its strong structure and commanding silhouette.
ASHLEY dons an upcycled terno bolero paired with an embroidered skirt, a look she appreciates for its strong structure and commanding silhouette.

Alice Reyes

National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes has profoundly shaped generations of Filipino dancers. She spent decades building a tightly-knit artistic community rooted in discipline, creativity and national identity, encouraging students to keep dance alive by passing the practice from one generation to the next.

ALICE showcases a handwoven and embroidered piña silk opera coat, a look that reflects the resourcefulness and artistry innately embedded in Filipino culture.
ALICE showcases a handwoven and embroidered piña silk opera coat, a look that reflects the resourcefulness and artistry innately embedded in Filipino culture.

Discover more women who inspire. Explore Kultura’s #CelebrateEveryFilipina since 2022 on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

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