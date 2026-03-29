WOMEN IN MOTION: Villar Draws Thousand in Zumba Showdown

Thousands of women from twenty barangays of Las Piñas City gathered for the Villar Foundation's annual Zumba competition to celebrate Women's Month, turning the event into a high-energy celebration of strength, unity, and wellness, showcasing the power of women coming together through fitness and camaraderie.

Participants took part in lively Zumba routines moving in unison to upbeat music that kept the crowd motivated and engaged. From beginners to seasoned dancers, everyone was encouraged to embrace the joy of movementNwhile fostering a sense of community.

Senator Camille Villar, in her inspirational message, emphasized the value of women, reminding them that "Babae ka, hindi babae lang." She highlighted that women are leaders, dreamers, and pillars of both family and community. She also expressed gratitude to her mother, former Senator Cynthia Villar, for her longstanding advocacy in supporting women.

The activity underscored the importance of wellness as a key element of empowerment. By promoting accessible and enjoyable forms of exercise like Zumba, the initiative encourages women to prioritize their health while fostering their camaraderie and solidarity within communities.

In his remarks, Senator Mark Villar lauded all women who continue to inspire their families and communities with their talents, intelligence, and strength. He pledged to continue supporting initiatives that empower women and promote their well-being which her mother advocates.

Winners of the competition recognized for their outstanding performances, providing an exciting finale to the celebration. The awardees are: