WOMEN IN MOTION: Villar Draws Thousand in Zumba Showdown

Thousands of women from twenty barangays of Las Piñas City gathered for the Villar Foundation's annual Zumba competition to celebrate Women's Month, turning the event into a high-energy celebration of strength, unity, and wellness, showcasing the power of women coming together through fitness and camaraderie.
Participants took part in lively Zumba routines moving in unison to upbeat music that kept the crowd motivated and engaged. From beginners to seasoned dancers, everyone was encouraged to embrace the joy of movementNwhile fostering a sense of community.
Senator Camille Villar, in her inspirational message, emphasized the value of women, reminding them that "Babae ka, hindi babae lang." She highlighted that women are leaders, dreamers, and pillars of both family and community. She also expressed gratitude to her mother, former Senator Cynthia Villar, for her longstanding advocacy in supporting women.
The activity underscored the importance of wellness as a key element of empowerment. By promoting accessible and enjoyable forms of exercise like Zumba, the initiative encourages women to prioritize their health while fostering their camaraderie and solidarity within communities.
In his remarks, Senator Mark Villar lauded all women who continue to inspire their families and communities with their talents, intelligence, and strength. He pledged to continue supporting initiatives that empower women and promote their well-being which her mother advocates.
Winners of the competition recognized for their outstanding performances, providing an exciting finale to the celebration. The awardees are:
Champion: Bagong Talon Uno Dancers - Brgy. Talon Uno, awarded P50,000 cash and a trophy
1st Runner-up: BJ Crown - Brgy. BF International CAA, awarded P30,000 cash and a trophy
2nd Runner-up: United as One Sayaw ng Lahi Dance Troupe Brgy.Pilar awarded P20,000 cash and a trophy
Best in Costume: Sunkiss Moverz - Brgy. Pamplona Uno, awarded P20,000 cash and a trophy
Special Prizes
Best Facial Expression-Michelle Oquialda-Brgy.Pamplona Uno
Best in Kembot-Mary Graze Pazo- Brgy. Pamplona Dos
Most Charming- Maryleen Saim-Brgy. Talon Kwatro
Grandma (oldest) dancer-Marilyn Torculas Brgy.Manuyo Uno
All other groups received a consolation prize of P10,000.
Beyond the competition, the highlighted the importance of staying active and promoting health, showing how fun and fitness can be a tool for empowerment.
The Zumba showdown, organized by the Villar Foundation, successfully combined celebration and advocacy, turning Women's Month into a vibrant demonstration of solidarity, energy, and empowerment among women.