Resurrection of a dream

But there was something he never lacked: hope.

After raising a small amount from delivering food, Honorica bought a bike frame worth P2,500 and a wheel set worth P12,000 so that he could compete in what he branded as “bente-bente” races and maybe — just maybe — win something that could somehow augment their household expenses.

Eventually, a window of opportunity opened. National cycling team coach Virgilo Espiritu was set to conduct tryouts for the national team that will compete in major international events.

Honorica, despite his limitations, heeded the call, carrying nothing but cheap equipment and an undying belief that God would favor the weak. His persistence paid off as he emerged second in the power test, earning him a slot in the national squad, as well as a small salary from the Philippine Sports Commission.

But it was just the start of Honorica’s underdog story. In his first tournament with the national team — the Asian Cycling Confederation Track and Para Track Cycling Championships at the Tagaytay City Velodrome last week — Honorica turned heads when he shattered a decades-old national men’s elite sprint record set by cycling superstar John Paul Morales.

What made Honorica’s feat truly impressive was that he did it riding the same bike he uses in his day job as a delivery rider. Yes, his equipment was far cheaper compared to what riders from powerhouse countries like Japan, China, and Kazakhstan were using, but Honorica’s heart was big enough to turn adversity into a moment of triumph.

Simply put, Honorica wasn’t fighting to win — he was fighting to survive. He was competing not for himself but for his family, to resurrect a dream that nearly died due to poverty. Honorica — the delivery rider — had to give way so that Honorica — the star cyclist, the record-breaker — could emerge.

Honorica’s story of resurrection reflects the passion, death, resurrection, and ascension of Jesus Christ. It represents God’s saving plan, where Christ’s suffering destroys death and His resurrection restores life.

His journey reminds us that our current graves — whether they be professional failures, health scares, personal losses, or career setbacks — are not our final destinations. They are merely the ground in which our future triumphs are planted.

The Philippine cycling record books will now bear a new name, but the lesson goes deeper than ink on paper. Honorica has shown us that while life brings challenges, there will always be sunshine after the rain. He did not just break a record; he reminded us that we are all capable of rising again.

And this is the essence of the Filipino athlete: a constant cycle of falling and rising, of shedding who we were to become who we are meant to be.

A blessed and triumphant Easter to all.