Dengue cases decline by 60%

Dengue cases in Quezon City dropped 60 percent during the first three months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, local health officials reported Sunday.
Data released by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division showed 1,716 cases logged from 1 January to 19 March. Despite the significant overall decrease, authorities confirmed that 10 individuals have died from the viral infection so far this year.
The report identified District 2 as the area with the highest concentration of infections. Barangay Batasan Hills recorded 155 cases, while Barangay Commonwealth reported 136.
While the downward trend is encouraging, city health authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and continue employing safety measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.