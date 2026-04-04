Philippines pushes for renewed efforts to end violence in Myanmar

Castro noted that Philippine Foreign Affairs chiefMa. Theresa P. Lazaro, who also serves as Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair to Myanmar, will continue to coordinate with Myanmar authorities and key stakeholders alongside Philippine embassies in the region.

“The Philippines remains committed to support ASEAN’s collective efforts and encourages renewed momentum toward the full and effective implementation of the Five-Point Consensus,” Castro said.

She added that priority areas include achieving a cessation of violence and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected communities across Myanmar.

The development comes after Min Aung Hlaing, the military leader who seized power in 2021, was reportedly elected president by pro-military lawmakers in a junta-led political process.

The general led the ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was subsequently detained.

The military takeover sparked mass protests nationwide, which later escalated into armed conflict between resistance groups and the ruling junta.

The Philippines reiterated its support for regional cooperation under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, stressing the importance of unity in addressing the crisis in Myanmar.

Manila’s government also underscores its continued backing of diplomatic solutions aimed at restoring peace and stability in the conflict-stricken country.