Five years on: Myanmar’s civil war sparks urgent call for aid

The Philippines has underscored the critical need for humanitarian assistance in Myanmar as the Southeast Asian nation marks the fifth year of its ongoing civil war.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, acting as the special envoy of the 2026 ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, briefed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on the deteriorating situation, highlighting Manila’s commitment to fully implementing the Five-Point Consensus (5PC).

“I highlighted ASEAN efforts to advance the Five-Point Consensus, stressed the urgency of delivering humanitarian assistance, and called for renewed cooperation in supporting a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned pathway to peace,” Lazaro said in a post on X on Saturday.

The crisis stems from the military coup in February 2021, which has led to widespread displacement and a sharp economic downturn.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), access to humanitarian aid has become “increasingly blocked,” particularly as armed conflict intensifies in areas including Chin, Rakhine, and Sagaing.

The clashes have disrupted health services, preventing patients and healthcare workers from reaching facilities.

Meanwhile, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reports that since the coup, 30,448 pro-democracy activists and civilians have been arrested.

Of these, 22,797 remain in detention, and 129 are facing the death penalty.

At least 7,777 detainees have been confirmed killed, while another 4,500 deaths are pending verification, highlighting the severe human rights crisis gripping the country.

ASEAN, under the Philippines’ chairmanship, continues to call for a peaceful resolution that is both Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned, emphasizing the importance of unhindered humanitarian access to affected populations.