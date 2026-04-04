Paving the way, cutting trip costs

Amid these developments, Palace officials underscored cautious optimism over fuel supply stability, noting diplomatic efforts underway to secure energy lifelines.

Following recent talks involving Foreign Affairs Secretary Teresa Lazaro, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, and Iranian Ambassador Yousef Esmaeilzadeh, Iran has pledged to ensure the safe passage of crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for the global oil trade that would help temper supply disruptions.

30 March

Luzon artery expands

President Marcos opened the Cavitex-C5 Link Segment 3B that is expected to cut travel time from Parañaque City to Taguig City from 1.5 hours to 15 minutes, significantly improving the movement of people and goods, reducing travel costs, and easing traffic congestion during peak travel times.

The opening of the segment completes the Cavitex- C5 Link, which is projected to accommodate around 36,000 vehicles daily.

Marcos inspected the two-kilometer stretch of Segment 3B with Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

31 March

More avenues to North Luzon

On Tuesday, the President inaugurated another infrastructure project, this one in North Luzon — the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) Contract Package 4, which will improve connectivity and significantly reduce travel time between Tarlac and Cabanatuan.

The segment extends the CLLEX from the San Juan Interchange in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, to the Cabanatuan exit, completing Phase 1 of the 29.2-kilometer, four-lane expressway. It is expected to benefit approximately 11,500 motorists daily, and the President announced it will be toll-free until December.

In an interview, the Chief Executive said he will be spending time in Ilocos Norte. Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said, however, the President will not be on vacation but will continue to monitor the situation in the country, primarily the oil supply and the situation during the Holy Week break.

1 April

Free tanker passage

Malacañang said the Philippines will be among the nations to benefit after the Iranian Embassy announced the safe passage of vessels carrying crude oil from Middle East countries through the Strait of Hormuz.

This was after Foreign Affairs Secretary Teresa Lazaro and Energy Secretary Sharon Garin met with Iranian Ambassador to the Philippines Yousef Esmaeilzadeh.

To ensure the safe passage of oil tankers bound for the country, Lazaro asked that Iran formally designate the Philippines as a “non-hostile country.”

“This is vital for the protection of our seafarers and our energy supply. The DoE is finalizing the details,” the Palace said.

Iran has created a restricted “safe corridor” for approved, primarily “non-hostile” vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. India, China, Malaysia, and Bangladesh have made deals with Tehran for transit, supposedly for a $2 million fee.